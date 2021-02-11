Jazz Legend Chick Corea Has Died

He played with Miles Davis and founded Return To Forever...



Renowned pianist and composer *Chick Corea* has died.



Born in 1941 to a jazz trumpeter father, Chick Corea's snappy, melodic style and thirst for new ideas enabled him to turn professional in the early 60s.



Drawn into the orbit of Miles Davis, his distinctive electric piano sound broadened the composer's work, and became a key part of his electric phase.



Performing with Miles on classic albums such as 'Bitches Brew' and 'In A Silent Way', Chick Corea became one of the most in-demand performers in jazz.



The 70s opened with the pianist going his own way, forging ahead with fusion juggernaut Return To Forever, blending rock, funk, and jazz into one solid mass of sound.



Parting company after a final album in 1977, Chick Corea's work in the 80s and 90s would be split between a desire to focus on his roots and a passion for surging into unexplored areas.



Dividing his time between separate acoustic and electric ensembles, the pianist transitioned into a formidable role as one of the elder statesmen of jazz, remaining a fiery concert presence.



News of Chick Corea's passing was confirmed earlier this evening (February 11th) - he was 79 years old.







Rest In Peace Chick Corea pic.twitter.com/e9aaKbYpjd



— BRAINFEEDER (@BRAINFEEDER) February 11, 2021







Oh no!!!! So sad to hear of the passing of @ChickCorea One of the pioneers of jazz/fusion keyboards. Return To Forever was one of the first real Supergroups and such a huge influence. #RIPChickCorea pic.twitter.com/r49F8rVOB2



— Mike Portnoy (@MikePortnoy) February 11, 2021







We lost a creative legend in the music. I’m fortunate that I got a chance to meet him, share the bandstand with him once, and tell him how much his music meant to me.



R.I.P. Armando @ChickCorea pic.twitter.com/uMx9Eh5b5w



— Jason Marsalis (@JasonMarsalis) February 11, 2021







RIP CHICK COREA! Miles Davis - Live In Rome 1969 Wayne Shorter Chick Corea Etc https://t.co/Q22vgLZkA5



— Eric Andre (@ericandre) February 11, 2021



(Photo via)



