Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars Share 'Leave The Door Open'

It's a beautiful piece of 70s leaning soul music...



*Anderson .Paak* and *Bruno Mars* have shared the first song fro their Silk Sonic project.



The duo intend to *share a full album in 2021*, with Silk Sonic leaning on their mutual love for 70s funk and soul.



New single 'Leave The Door Open' is a red-hot R&B manifesto, one that channels the ghosts of Donny and Marvin in a fresh, loving way.



The production has that vintage dust on it, while still making use of the latest 2021 developments - anything with Andy on it is going to be funky.



Out now, it comes with a neat video, one that finds Anderson .Paak and Bruno Mars kicking up a party in the studio.



Tune in now.



