Actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal passes away
On Friday, actor Bikramjeet Kanwarpal who has appeared in several films, OTT and TV shows, breathed his last after suffering from COVID-19 complications at the age of 52.Full Article
After retiring from the Indian Army, Bikramjeet Kanwarpal made his acting debut in 2003.