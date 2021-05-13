AOC Calls For More Security After Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Aggressively’ Confronts Her on ‘Terrorists and Antifa’
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has reportedly sought increased security after Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) aggressively confronted her in the Capitol Building Wednesday, accusing her of supporting "terrorists and Antifa." According to a new report from the Washington Post, Taylor Greene began shouting at Ocasio-Cortez as she left the House chamber.