Washington Post Reporter Says Marjorie Taylor Greene Lied About AOC Confrontation: ‘She Was Screaming’

Washington Post reporter Jacqueline Alemany said that Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) lied when Greene denied yelling at Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). The Post reported Wednesday that Greene followed Ocasio-Cortez down the halls of the House, yelling at her, “Why do you support terrorists and Antifa?” Ocasio-Cortez has since called for more security in the House […]