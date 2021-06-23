BREAKING: John McAfee Found Dead in Spanish Prison Cell

John McAfee, the eccentric tech entrepreneur as famous for his antics as he was for developing the McAfee antivirus software, was reportedly found dead in a jail cell in Barcelona, Spain. News of his death came shortly after a Spanish court had agreed on Wednesday to extradite McAfee, who faced charges of tax-evasion in the […]

