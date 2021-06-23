John McAfee, the eccentric tech entrepreneur as famous for his antics as he was for developing the McAfee antivirus software, was reportedly found dead in a jail cell in Barcelona, Spain. News of his death came shortly after a Spanish court had agreed on Wednesday to extradite McAfee, who faced charges of tax-evasion in the […]Full Article
BREAKING: John McAfee Found Dead in Spanish Prison Cell
