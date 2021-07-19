Lil Nas X Announces Kanye-Produced Single 'Industry Baby'

The video satirises his Nike court case...



*Lil Nas X* has confirmed plans for new single 'Industry Baby'.



The pop star returns with a new Kanye West produced single, with studio assistance from Take A Daytrip.



Jack Harlow features on the song, which lands on Friday (July 23rd) - he's teased the video online, and it satirises his recent Nike court case.



During the video for 'Montero' Lil Nas X twerked in front of Satan, and he later brought the shoes from the video to life alongside New York–based art collective MSCHF.



Nike sued due to the likeness, arguing that MSCHF’s “unauthorized Satan Shoes are likely to cause confusion and dilution and create an erroneous association between MSCHF’s products and Nike.”



The lawsuit was settled. Check out the teaser for 'Industry Baby' below.



