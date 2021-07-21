Grammy-winning rapper Lil Nas X is making things hot and steamy for his new “Industry Baby” anthem. The hip-hop superstar has confirmed the Jack Harlow-featured and Kanye West-produced single is dropping in 48 hours with some jaw-dropping artwork. Lil Nas X Goes Nude X went to his Instagram page with some pretty stunning art. The […]Full Article
Lil Nas X Goes Nude For New Kanye West + Jack Harlow Song
