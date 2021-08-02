SRK reacts to Indian Women’s hockey team’s win

Indian Women’s hockey team recorded a historic win on Monday and entered the Olympic semifinal by defeating Australia in the quarter-finals. Their success is being hailed across the country and social media started trending this event as the team’s ‘Chak De!’ Shah Rukh Khan and Kabir Khan started trending on Twitter and fans started comparing coach Sjoerd Marijne to the role played by Shah Rukh Khan in the movie 'Chak De! India'.