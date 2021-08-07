Bollywood hails Neeraj Chopra's gold win
Neeraj Chopra has made the country proud as he won a gold medal in Men’s Javelin Throw, winning India its first gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. He finished on top with a best throw of 87.58m, ahead of Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) and Vesely Vitezslav (85.44m). He has now become the second Indian individual to win a gold medal after Abhinav Bindra. Bollywood celebrities were glued to their screens to witness the historic moment and soon after Neeraj Chopra’s win, showered him with love on social media.Full Article