Bollywood hails Neeraj Chopra's gold win

Neeraj Chopra has made the country proud as he won a gold medal in Men’s Javelin Throw, winning India its first gold medal at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. He finished on top with a best throw of 87.58m, ahead of Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) and Vesely Vitezslav (85.44m). He has now become the second Indian individual to win a gold medal after Abhinav Bindra. Bollywood celebrities were glued to their screens to witness the historic moment and soon after Neeraj Chopra’s win, showered him with love on social media.