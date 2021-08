Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty is among the millions in India who are currently celebrating Neeraj Chopra’s historic win at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics 2020. Chopra won hearts by bagging the first gold medal in Men’s Javelin Throw with a best throw of 87.58m, ahead of Czech Republic's Jakub Vadlejch (86.67m) and Vesely Vitezslav (85.44m).