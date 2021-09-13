Asghari, 27, who works as a personal fitness trainer and actor, also announced their engagement on his Instagram, where he posted a photograph of him and Britney Spears kissingFull Article
Britney Spears announces engagement to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari
Mid-Day0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Britney Spears announces engagement to longtime boyfriend, Sam Asghari
Sydney Morning Herald
The singer posted a video showing off her new ring on Instagram.
Advertisement
More coverage
Britney Spears Announces Engagement to Boyfriend Sam Asghari on Instagram: ‘I Can’t F*cking Believe It!!!!!!’
Mediaite
Britney Spears is engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari. The pop star announced her happy news in an Instagram video on Sunday..