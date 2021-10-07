Fox News dominated in the demo — and, to be frank, total viewers as well — on Wednesday, taking the top 10 spots in the cable news rankings. Tucker Carlson came first in cable news, in both total viewers (3.3 million) and the advertiser-coveted 25-54 demo (551,000). The Five placed second, followed by Sean Hannity, […]Full Article
Cable News Ratings Wednesday, October 6: Fox News Dominates Demo, Taking All Top 10 Spots
