'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed during home invasion
Published
The LAPD confirmed to Fox News the burglary occurred at 10:50 pm on October 27. There were three male suspects and an unknown amount of property was stolen.Full Article
Published
The LAPD confirmed to Fox News the burglary occurred at 10:50 pm on October 27. There were three male suspects and an unknown amount of property was stolen.Full Article
The reality star was reportedly held up at gunpoint and robbed at her Encino Hills home while she and her family were sleeping.