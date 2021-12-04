Chris Cuomo Speaks Out on Firing: ‘This is Not How I Want My Time at CNN to End’

Chris Cuomo addressed his firing from CNN in a statement on Saturday. Cuomo, a top-rated host at the network at the helm of CNN’s 9 p.m. show Cuomo Prime Time, was suspended this week after documents were released revealing the extent to which he advised his brother, former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, in battling […]

