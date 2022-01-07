Ahmaud Arbery’s Killers Sentenced to Life in Prison, Judge Lambasts ‘Absolutely Chilling’ Murder and ‘Lack of Remorse’
Published
Ahmaud Arbery’s killers were each sentenced to life in prison on Friday after the late 25-year-old’s family had earlier asked the court to show them no mercy. Judge Timothy Walmsley sentenced Travis McMichael, his father Gregory McMichael, and William “Roddie” Bryan to life sentences for the February 2020 killing of Arbery, who was out jogging when he was shot […]Full Article