Viola Davis is the latest star to join The Hunger Games prequel movie, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes. The 57-year-old actress will star as Head Gamemaker Volumnia Gaul in the upcoming flick, opposite Rachel Zegler, Tom Blyth, Hunter Schafer, Jason Schwartzman and Peter Dinklage. Click inside to get all the details about Viola’s role…