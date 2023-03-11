Robert Blake Cause of Death: Actor Who Was Tried for Wife's Killing dies at 89
Published
Robert Blake, an Emmy award-winning actor who was acquitted in the murder of his wife, has died at the age of 89.Full Article
Published
Robert Blake, an Emmy award-winning actor who was acquitted in the murder of his wife, has died at the age of 89.Full Article
'Baretta' Actor , Robert Blake , Dead at 89.
According to the family
of Robert Blake, the award-
winning actor died..
Star of the 1970s TV show Baretta was cleared of murder but a civil court ordered him to pay Bonny Lee Bakley’s family £25m