Coolio’s Posthumous Album To Feature Too $hort & Treach
Published
Coolio's estate has announced a posthumous album from the late rapper titled 'LONG LIVE COOLIO' with features from Too $hort, Treach and more.Full Article
Published
Coolio's estate has announced a posthumous album from the late rapper titled 'LONG LIVE COOLIO' with features from Too $hort, Treach and more.Full Article
Fans will get a taste of the final music recorded by Coolio on Friday (March 17) when the first single from the “Gangsta’s..