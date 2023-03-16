Posthumous Coolio Album, ‘Long Live Coolio,’ Features Too $hort, Naughty By Nature’s Treach

Fans will get a taste of the final music recorded by Coolio on Friday (March 17) when the first single from the “Gangsta’s Paradise” star’s posthumous album hits streaming. The song, “TAG ‘You It’,” features legendary West Coast MC Too $hort and it will preview the full-length, LONG LIVE COOLIO,…



#tagyouit #westcoast #irish #vibe #djwino #jarezposey #artisleoniveyjr #gangsta #dangerousminds #hotrapsongs