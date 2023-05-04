Foo Fighters, Labrinth Set As SNL Musical Guests For Episodes Canceled By Writers Strike

When the Writers Guild Of America went on strike this Tuesday, late-night shows were the first to go dark, which means that, at least for a little while, we won’t be seeing (or having to post) any Tonight Show or Late Show musical performances. If the networks follow the same pattern laid out by the 2007-08 strike, it’s likely these nightly shows will return without a writing staff at some point down the line. Saturday Night Live, however, seems like it is finished for the season, unless the WGA comes to an agreement in the next few weeks — which doesn’t seem like it’s going to happen.