Run-D.M.C., Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, & More Playing Yankee Stadium On Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary

As celebrations of hip-hop’s 50th anniversary go, I’m not sure anyone’s beating that glorious Questlove-curated Grammys medley from earlier this year. But if any event has the chance to top that, it’s the massive concert taking place in the Bronx’s biggest venue this summer. On Aug. 11 — the eve of the genre’s widely acknowledged 50th anniversary — Yankee Stadium will host Hip Hop 50 Live, an all-day event with a festival lineup’s worth of rap talent, promoted by Mass Appeal and Live Nation.