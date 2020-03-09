Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan to make final appearance as senior royals

Deutsche Welle Monday, 9 March 2020
For their final public appearance as senior royals, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan will attend the Queen's annual Commonwealth service. The couple and their son are set to spend most of their time in Canada.
 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrive at the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey, London on Commonwealth Day. The service is the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's final official engagement before they quit royal life.

