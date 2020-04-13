Global  

Millions watch Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli sing in Milan's empty Duomo cathedral

France 24 Monday, 13 April 2020 ()
Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed a solo Easter concert from an empty Milan Cathedral streamed live to millions of people around the world in coronavirus lockdown.
Credit: Sky News UK Studios
Bocelli sings from steps of empty cathedral

Bocelli sings from steps of empty cathedral 00:53

 The Italian tenor delivers a rousing performance of Amazing Grace to bring people together during the coronavirus lockdown.

