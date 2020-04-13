Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed a solo Easter concert from an empty Milan Cathedral streamed live to millions of people around the world in coronavirus lockdown.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Mortimer RT @France24_en: Millions watch Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli sing in Milan's empty Duomo cathedral https://t.co/gievB6Y21b https://t.co/M32… 2 minutes ago John Richard Solomon RT @inquirerdotnet: Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed a solo Easter concert from an empty Milan Cathedral streamed live to millions of… 2 minutes ago Inquirer Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli performed a solo Easter concert from an empty Milan Cathedral streamed live to million… https://t.co/5bap7sB737 3 minutes ago citoyen européen RT @FRANCE24: Millions watch Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli sing in Milan's empty Duomo cathedral https://t.co/MXJAaL5SEg https://t.co/42bLVT… 4 minutes ago FRANCE 24 English Millions watch Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli sing in Milan's empty Duomo cathedral https://t.co/gievB6Y21b https://t.co/M32fWQUJPB 7 minutes ago iboldnews Millions watch Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli sing in Milan's empty Duomo cathedral https://t.co/HFgcLtu1KR https://t.co/UKDDhfAQly 12 minutes ago Global Analytica Millions watch Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli sing in Milan's empty Duomo cathedral https://t.co/7QIQCwFsNn https://t.co/OJiGYLLHkR 15 minutes ago