Water supply at heart of Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict



Azerbaijanis are seeing a crucial supply of water return since their government took back a main reservoir that Armenia has occupied since the early 1990s. Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:14 Published 11 hours ago

Armenian couple gets married at a shelled cathedral



An Armenian couple got married at the heavily ruined Holy Saviour Cathedral in the Nagorno-Karabakh region, which was attacked just two weeks before, according to local reports. The groom is a soldier.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:14 Published 13 hours ago