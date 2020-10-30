Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Military death toll in Nagorno-Karabakh rises to 1,119
Friday, 30 October 2020 () Meanwhile, both Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region in an escalation of a month-long conflict over the mountain enclave that has defied three ceasefires.
