Armenia-Azerbaijan war: Military death toll in Nagorno-Karabakh rises to 1,119

Zee News Friday, 30 October 2020 ()
Meanwhile, both Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around the Nagorno-Karabakh region in an escalation of a month-long conflict over the mountain enclave that has defied three ceasefires.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: More lives claimed in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

More lives claimed in Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 01:28

 Azerbaijan and Armenia accused each other of killing civilians by shelling cities in and around Nagorno-Karabakh on Wednesday, in an escalation of a month-long conflict over the mountain enclave that has defied three ceasefires.

