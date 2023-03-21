Ukraine Says Explosion in Crimea Destroyed Russian Cruise Missiles
Published
Kremlin-appointed authorities in Crimea denied the claim, saying that drones had not struck military targets and instead were “aimed at civilian objects.”Full Article
Published
Kremlin-appointed authorities in Crimea denied the claim, saying that drones had not struck military targets and instead were “aimed at civilian objects.”Full Article
Ukraine’s military intelligence agency reported what appeared to be a brazen attack on Russian cruise missiles being transported..