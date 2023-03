Russian Cruise Missiles Destroyed In Drone Attack On Crimea Amid Xi Visit, Ukraine Says Ukraine's defense ministry on Tuesday has touted the Monday night destruction of Russian cruise missiles which were stationed in Crimea. Videos posted on social media showed a series of explosions in the…



#russian #ukraine #crimea #dzhankoy #russiankalibr #kiev #sevastopol #mikhailrazvozhayev #kremlin #xijinping