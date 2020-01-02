Don Larsen, Yankee Who Pitched Only Perfect Game in World Series, Dies at 90

When Larsen took the mound against the Brooklyn Dodgers on the afternoon of Oct. 8, 1956, he was in the fourth season of an unremarkable career.



Recent related news from verified sources Ex-Yankee Don Larsen, only pitcher to throw perfect game in World Series, dies at 90 Don Larsen, who has died at 90, pitched a perfect game for the New York Yankees on Oct. 8, 1956, in Game 5 of World Series against Brooklyn Dodgers.

Larsen, who threw only perfect World Series game, dies at 90 NEW YORK (AP) — Don Larsen, the journeyman pitcher who reached the heights of baseball glory in 1956 for the New York Yankees when he threw a perfect game and...

