Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Don Larsen, Yankee Who Pitched Only Perfect Game in World Series, Dies at 90

NYTimes.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
When Larsen took the mound against the Brooklyn Dodgers on the afternoon of Oct. 8, 1956, he was in the fourth season of an unremarkable career.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Yankees Legend Don Larsen Dies At 90

Yankees Legend Don Larsen Dies At 90 00:44

 The only man to pitch a perfect game in the World Series, Don Larsen, has died at the age of 90. CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Ex-Yankee Don Larsen, only pitcher to throw perfect game in World Series, dies at 90

Don Larsen, who has died at 90, pitched a perfect game for the New York Yankees on Oct. 8, 1956, in Game 5 of World Series against Brooklyn Dodgers.
USATODAY.com

Larsen, who threw only perfect World Series game, dies at 90

NEW YORK (AP) — Don Larsen, the journeyman pitcher who reached the heights of baseball glory in 1956 for the New York Yankees when he threw a perfect game and...
Seattle Times

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.