Hillary Clinton gets role at Queen’s University in Belfast

Thursday, 2 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

LONDON (AP) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has a new role: chancellor at Queen’s University in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland. The university said Thursday that Clinton was appointed to a five-year term in the largely ceremonial post. “It is a great privilege to become the chancellor of Queen’s University, a […] 👓 View full article

