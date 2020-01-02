Global  

Hillary Clinton gets role at Queen’s University in Belfast

Seattle Times Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
LONDON (AP) — Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton has a new role: chancellor at Queen’s University in Belfast, the capital of Northern Ireland. The university said Thursday that Clinton was appointed to a five-year term in the largely ceremonial post. “It is a great privilege to become the chancellor of Queen’s University, a […]
