Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Briton gets suspended sentence over false rape claim

BBC News Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
A British woman is given a four-month suspended sentence after being found guilty of lying about gang-rape in Cyprus.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Unnao rape case Kuldeep Sengar found guilty quantum of sentence will be pronounced tomorrow [Video]Unnao rape case Kuldeep Sengar found guilty quantum of sentence will be pronounced tomorrow

Unnao rape case Kuldeep Sengar found guilty quantum of sentence will be pronounced tomorrow

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

British woman accused of faking gang rape gets suspended sentence in Cyprus case

A 19-year-old British woman accused of faking a gang rape allegation was given a suspended sentence in Cyprus on Tuesday, in a case that has prompted a rare...
CBC.ca

British woman accused of lying about gang rape in Cyprus receives suspended jail sentence

The 19-year-old British woman found guilty of lying about being gang-raped in Cyprus has been sentenced to a four month suspended jail sentence.
Independent


Tweets about this

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus: A British teenager accused of fak… https://t.co/5DzeF6gC49 2 hours ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus: A British teenager accused of fak… https://t.co/MFavRC9EaU 3 hours ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus: A British teenager accused of fak… https://t.co/sBGCD2s9rO 3 hours ago

sirlancealot12

alan kilroy RT @times_europe: A British teenager, who was charged with public mischief for falsely accusing a group of Israeli men with the charge of r… 4 hours ago

times_europe

Europe Times A British teenager, who was charged with public mischief for falsely accusing a group of Israeli men with the charg… https://t.co/Vi3vcSqiuP 4 hours ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus: A British teenager accused of fak… https://t.co/crd8mCUUIU 4 hours ago

llarisah

PCI “the GOP funds racists for public office” Prez RT @mlnangalama: via @PerilofAfrica British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus: A British teenager accused of faking a g… 4 hours ago

mlnangalama

MarthaLeah Nangalama via @PerilofAfrica British teen in rape trial gets suspended jail term in Cyprus: A British teenager accused of fak… https://t.co/HYM5EXgmHh 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.