Joe Biden needs better answers on Ukraine

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Hunter Biden's poor judgment is in no way comparable with Donald Trump's abuses. Even so, Joe Biden hasn't handled Ukraine questions well: Our view
News video: Joe Biden's Strength In Democratic Race

Joe Biden's Strength In Democratic Race 00:32

 Joe Biden's Strength In Democratic Race

Former VP Joe Biden speaks about Iran situation plus message for Trump [Video]Former VP Joe Biden speaks about Iran situation plus message for Trump

Former Vice President Joe Biden made a strong speech on the situation in Iran on Tuesday (January 7), offering solutions, and condemning President Trump over his actions in the region. Biden calls for..

Joe Biden achieves best fundraising quarter for campaign [Video]Joe Biden achieves best fundraising quarter for campaign

U.S. Democratic presidential contender Joe BIden received $22.7 million in the last three months of 2019. According to Reters, the spike in fundraising came weeks before voters kick off the party’s..

‘It’s Not Going Away’: CNN’s Ana Navarro Calls Out Joe Biden for Lacking ‘Tight, Consistent Answers’ on Hunter

CNN commentator *Ana Navarro* said former Vice President *Joe Biden* really needs to do better about answering the recurring questions he faces about his...
Mediaite

Joe Kennedy: Biden Should Testify on Ukraine if Subpoenaed, but There’s ‘Zero Evidence’ of Alleged Wrongdoing

Congressman *Joe Kennedy* (D-MA) slammed Republicans for demanding the *Joe Biden* testify about his dealings with Ukraine, even while saying that the former...
Mediaite

