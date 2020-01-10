Global  

Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit Myanmar next week

WorldNews Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Chinese leader Xi Jinping to visit Myanmar next weekBEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit neighboring Myanmar next week amid efforts to strengthen relations with members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations. Myanmar...
