GOP Rep. Doug Collins apologizes for saying Democrats 'are in love with terrorists'

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
After facing backlash for his comment that Democrats "are in love with terrorists," GOP Rep. Doug Collins apologized in a series of tweets Friday.
News video: Rep. Doug Collins Apologizes After Commenting Democrats Are 'In Love With Terrorists'

Rep. Doug Collins Apologizes After Commenting Democrats Are 'In Love With Terrorists' 00:35

 Rep. Doug Collins apologized for a controversial remark.

Doug Collins Faces Backlash For Democratic Hate [Video]Doug Collins Faces Backlash For Democratic Hate

Critics slammed GOP Rep. Doug Collins for saying Democrats are “in love with terrorists.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:28Published

Rep. Collins blasts Democrats over death of Iranian general [Video]Rep. Collins blasts Democrats over death of Iranian general

Rep. Doug Collins says Democrats are ‘in love with terrorists’

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:21Published


WATCH: Rep. Doug Collins Tells Lou Dobbs That Democrats are ‘In Love With Terrorists’

Congressman Doug Collins (R-GA), following criticism of the airstrike which took out Qasem Soleimani from many on the Left, accused Democrats of being “in love...
Mediaite

'I left parts of my body in Iraq': Duckworth responds to Collins' claim Democrats 'in love with terrorists'

"I left parts of my body in Iraq fighting terrorists," Sen. Tammy Duckworth said on CNN. "I don't need to justify myself to anyone."
USATODAY.com

RobertBelfi

🇺🇸Robert 🇬🇧🇮🇹🇮🇪Q⭐⭐⭐ RT @USMarine_Vet: Rep. Doug Collins Apologizes for Remark About Democrats Being “In Love With Terrorists” Why he’s apologizing NEVER! NE… 34 seconds ago

heavensentme10

BarBara-Ann Amador Rep. Doug Collins apologizes for saying Dems are "in love with terrorists" - Axios. Slimeball https://t.co/Qgtp9EAt6g 1 minute ago

pam_maranda

Pam for Trump 🇺🇸🙏♥️ RT @Trump_Girl_USA: Why apologize ⁦@RepDougCollins⁩? CRYSTAL clear that ⁦@SpeakerPelosi⁩ and her group of #leftists called ⁦@HouseDemocrat… 2 minutes ago

Suzieismymum

Suziesnoozie RT @TIAreports: Updated post as social media reacts to Rep. Doug Collins' apology https://t.co/wYnEDWHDUF 2 minutes ago

__PhoenixIsHere

My Name Is Phoenix RT @ajconwashington: Updated post as social media reacts to Rep. Doug Collins' apology. "Say it on Fox or it didn’t happen,” one Democratic… 3 minutes ago

SaraGomezAranci

Sara Gomez Arancibia RT @WSJ: Republican Rep. Doug Collins apologized for accusing Democrats of being “in love with terrorists,” a comment that came as Congress… 4 minutes ago

AmericaRising17

BeenHereBefore🦔 RT @batalysta: Never apologize for telling the truth... GOP Rep. Doug Collins Apologizes For Saying Democrats Love Terrorists | The Daily C… 5 minutes ago

harsty19901

Debbie RT @AdamParkhomenko: This article exposing Doug Collins is exceptionally good https://t.co/ktj9EqRKOw https://t.co/O5ToqrGPyo 7 minutes ago

