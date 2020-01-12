Global  

Eminem has been busy recording lots of new music, says producer S1

Sunday, 12 January 2020
Eminem has been busy recording lots of new music, says producer S1Eminem has been in the studio recording lots of new material, according to producer S1. Read more: Eminem: Rank The Albums – will the best Slim Shady album please stand up? In an interview with HipHop-N-More, the former Strange Fruit Project member revealed that Em has been busy “cutting a lot of...
News video: Eminem is working on new music, says producer

Eminem is working on new music, says producer 01:00

 Producer S1 has revealed that Eminem has been busily working on new music.

