Jennifer Lopez thanked by Phoebe Waller-Bridge for inspiring TV's 'Fleabag' at Critics' Choice Awards

USATODAY.com Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Who knew Jennifer Lopez was a major inspiration for the British comedy "Fleabag"? Phoebe Waller-Bridge revealed all at the Critics' Choice Awards.
News video: Ryan Jay Previews the 25th Annual Critics' Choice Awards!

 It’s not every day that we get a sneak peek into one of the biggest award shows of the year! Ryan Jay, a nationally syndicated radio film critic and entertainment guru, isn’t in his usual spot in the studio. He joins us from out in Santa Monica, California, for the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice...

