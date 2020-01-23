Global  

Actress Annabella Sciorra expected to testify in Weinstein rape trial

Reuters Thursday, 23 January 2020 ()
Actress Annabella Sciorra is likely to take the stand in Harvey Weinstein's New York rape trial on Thursday as prosecutors try to prove that the former Hollywood producer was a serial predator who sexually assaulted young women.
News video: Actress Annabella Sciorra arrives for testimony in Weinstein rape trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra arrives for testimony in Weinstein rape trial 01:22

 Actress Annabella Sciorra arrived at a New York criminal court on Thursday where she is set to testify in Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein's trial.

Day 2 Of Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Trial Underway [Video]Day 2 Of Harvey Weinstein Sexual Assault Trial Underway

For years, actress Annabella Sciorra felt powerless against Harvey Weinstein, keeping to all but a few friends the allegation that the once-revered Hollywood honcho pinned her to a bed and raped her in..

Opening Statements Underway In Harvey Weinstein Rape, Sex Assault Trial [Video]Opening Statements Underway In Harvey Weinstein Rape, Sex Assault Trial

Opening statements got underway Wednesday morning in Harvey Weinstein's rape and sex assault trial in Manhattan; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.

Harvey Weinstein trial: 'Sopranos' actress Annabella Sciorra takes the stand, details rape

Annabella Sciorra was the first accuser to take the stand in Harvey Weinstein's sex-crimes trial. She says he raped her in the winter of 1993-94.
USATODAY.com

Actress confronts Weinstein at rape trial

Actress Annabella Sciorra is testifying that Harvey Weinstein held her down and raped her. (Jan. 23)  
USATODAY.com

