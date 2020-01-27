Global  

Trump impeachment trial live coverage: The president's defense begins day 2 of arguments

euronews Monday, 27 January 2020 ()
Trump impeachment trial live coverage: The president's defense begins day 2 of arguments
News video: President Donald Trump impeachment ralles bring several out in Huntsville

President Donald Trump impeachment ralles bring several out in Huntsville

 President Donald Trump impeachment ralles bring several out in Huntsville

Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment [Video]Bolton Bombshell Rocks Impeachment

In an outline of his new book, John Bolton wrote that President Donald Trump told him to keep aid to Ukraine frozen until the country looked into Trump’s political rival.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 02:06Published

National Headlines: Impeachment, Coronavirus, Grammys & More [Video]National Headlines: Impeachment, Coronavirus, Grammys & More

In Washington, there are new revelations involving President Trump and the military aid to Ukraine that's at the center of his impeachment trial. Laura Podesta has the latest national headlines. (3:27)..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:26Published


euronews

Trump impeachment trial back today with defense team's second day of opening arguments - Updates

Trump said in a tweet Sunday he thought two hours was all his legal team had needed to take apart the Democrats' case against him.
USATODAY.com

anneL5694

Anne RT @KSD371: @tribelaw Trump defense said NO-TIE, on Sat 🤔🤥👇 Impeachment trial: Bolton revelations fuel fresh calls for testimony as Trump m… 20 seconds ago

TorontoTarun

Tarun RT @GETAnalysis: GETAnalysis: @realDonaldTrump, a clearly #Rogue @POTUS, is only still in office because the #Republican are OK with his ot… 2 minutes ago

dubvNOW

West Virginia Topics White House officials blindsided by Bolton's book https://t.co/bbuNioWDv5 https://t.co/IZI4Pa5D1C 2 minutes ago

JSunNews

The Jackson Sun Watch impeachment trial live: Amid demands for Bolton to testify, Trump's legal team outlines defense https://t.co/tKgwr0dpOC 2 minutes ago

GuardianAus

Guardian Australia Trump impeachment: Romney says more Republicans will likely want Bolton testimony – live https://t.co/OHVVcy70u5 2 minutes ago

casanovaguri

tony a RT @CNNPolitics: White House officials and Republican senators were blindsided by John Bolton's manuscript https://t.co/7VKRDdMJP1 https://… 2 minutes ago

diancace

diana caceres RT @NewDay: .@RepAdamSchiff says former National Security Adviser John Bolton's testimony and notes are important: "These notes took place… 3 minutes ago

citizenpsych

Hampton Howell ASKING FOR A FRIEND: IS THERE ANY DEFENSE LEFT?? Impeachment trial live updates: Trump team to resume defense amid… https://t.co/gF2o77gY6c 4 minutes ago

