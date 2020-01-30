Global  

Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer to reach Australian Open final

BBC News Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Novak Djokovic beats Roger Federer in straight sets to reach the final of the Australian Open.
Recent related news from verified sources

Roger Federer knocked out of Australian Open by dominant Novak Djokovic

Defending champion Novak Djokovic defeated Roger Federer in straight sets to reach the final of the Australian Open.
Independent

Wounded Federer in gallant loss to Djokovic

A physically restricted Roger Federer's gruelling Australian Open campaign is over after a straight sets semi-final loss to defending champion Novak Djokovic.
Sydney Morning Herald Also reported by •News24ESPN

