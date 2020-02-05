Global  

Trump-Pelosi feud erupts during speech to Congress as impeachment trial nears end

Reuters Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his State of the Union speech on Tuesday, with Trump denying her a handshake and Pelosi ripping apart a copy of his remarks behind his back.
News video: Pelosi holds news conference amid Trump impeachment trial

Pelosi holds news conference amid Trump impeachment trial 06:54

 Speaker Nancy Pelosi said she prays andldquo;the senators will have the courage and the ability to handle the truth.andrdquo;

