Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Istanbul > 120 people hurt after Pegasus plane skids off runway, breaks into pieces in Istanbul

120 people hurt after Pegasus plane skids off runway, breaks into pieces in Istanbul

USATODAY.com Wednesday, 5 February 2020 ()
A plane skidded off the runway as it tried to land in Istanbul, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces. Authorities said 120 were hurt.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Plane skids off runway in Istanbul leaving passengers injured

Plane skids off runway in Istanbul leaving passengers injured 00:34

 A plane has skidded off the runway at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gokcen Airport, crashing into a field and breaking into pieces. Authorities have said at least 52 passengers were injured in the incident.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Over 100 hurt as Turkish plane breaks up after skidding off Istanbul runway [Video]Over 100 hurt as Turkish plane breaks up after skidding off Istanbul runway

A plane skidded off the runway as it tried to land in bad weather in Istanbul, breaking into pieces. More than 100 people were taken to hospital.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 01:00Published

Horrifying footage of plane SNAPPED in half at Istanbul airport leaving 52 injured [Video]Horrifying footage of plane SNAPPED in half at Istanbul airport leaving 52 injured

The shocking footage is seen at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen airport on Wednesday (February 5) as a plane skids off the runway and snaps in two. "We drove on the road, it was raining heavily and we..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:48Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey plane skids off runway and splits in Istanbul

All 177 passengers escaped with their lives after the jet crashed and broke into three, officials say.
BBC News

Plane skids off runway and breaks up in Istanbul, 120 injured

A Pegasus Airlines plane flying into Istanbul's Sabiha Gokcen airport skidded off the end of the wet runway and broke into three pieces after landing on...
Reuters India


Tweets about this

peteb1974

Peter 1 dead, 157 people hurt after Pegasus plane skids off runway, breaks into pieces in Istanbul https://t.co/UHEuXmO0Bb via @usatoday 4 minutes ago

voiceofthehwy

voiceofthehwy 1 dead, 157 people hurt after Pegasus plane skids off runway, breaks into pieces in Istanbul https://t.co/vC2C4DuyUg https://t.co/bTGIqfzRMt 10 minutes ago

us_news_update

United States News 120 people hurt after Pegasus plane skids off runway, breaks into pieces in Istanbul https://t.co/EGWlhbL8wr 26 minutes ago

ExploreAmadeus

Amadeus WorldWide RT @tourntravelnews: 120 people hurt after Pegasus plane skids off runway, breaks into pieces in Istanbul https://t.co/5SrHSJfsxu via @usat… 43 minutes ago

tourntravelnews

Travel'n Man 120 people hurt after Pegasus plane skids off runway, breaks into pieces in Istanbul https://t.co/5SrHSJfsxu via… https://t.co/qd68NlBrG3 43 minutes ago

ComunidadAvion

Comunidad Avion RT @PLANE_talking: 120 people hurt after Pegasus plane skids off runway, breaks into pieces in Istanbul https://t.co/AESPbHn1DP https://t.c… 45 minutes ago

TrendardNews

Trendard Global Trending News Breaking News: 120 people hurt after Pegasus plane skids off runway, breaks into pieces in Istanbul… https://t.co/PVg4bn6Ui9 53 minutes ago

ToddWortman

Todd Wortman 120 people hurt after Pegasus plane skids off runway, breaks into pieces in Istanbul https://t.co/YXeEp01osM https://t.co/Cj8ZkNCWWC 55 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.