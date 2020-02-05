Global  

Sandra Fluke: Rush Limbaugh deserves health care, not the Presidential Medal of Freedom

Friday, 7 February 2020
Donald Trump and Rush Limbaugh would prevent every American from accessing affordable health care. But Democrats fight for coverage for all of us.
News video: Rush Limbaugh Awarded Presidential Medal Of Freedom During State Of The Union

Rush Limbaugh Awarded Presidential Medal Of Freedom During State Of The Union 00:35

 Talk show host and former Sacramento radio star Rush Limbaugh was honored during Tuesday's speech.

Recent related news

Rush Limbaugh in 'State of Disbelief' Over Presidential Medal of Freedom

Rush Limbaugh is gonna need a few days to recover from the shock of receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom -- that's clear from his stunned face last night...
TMZ.com

Joe Biden Slams Rush Limbaugh For ‘Dividing’ And ‘Belittling’ People Following Trump Awarding Presidential Medal of Freedom

Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden slammed President Donald Trump in a CNN presidential town hall Wednesday over awarding...
Mediaite


