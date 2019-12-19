Feds seek 7 to 9 years in prison for Trump ally Roger Stone
Monday, 10 February 2020 () WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence President Donald Trump’s confidant Roger Stone to serve between 7 and 9 years in prison after his conviction on witness tampering and obstruction charges. Stone, who is scheduled to be sentenced next week, was convicted in November of a seven-count indictment that accused him […]
Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence Donald Trump’s confidant Roger Stone to serve between seven and nine years in prison after his conviction... Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Reuters India •Reuters •FOXNews.com •USATODAY.com