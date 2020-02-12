Yang, who created buzz with freedom dividend, ends 2020 bid Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Democrat Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur who created buzz for his presidential campaign by championing a universal basic income that would give every American adult $1,000 per month, suspended his 2020 bid on Tuesday. His national press secretary, Erick Sanchez, confirmed the decision. It came as he expected a poor performance in New Hampshire’s primary. The […] 👓 View full article

