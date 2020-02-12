Global  

Yang, who created buzz with freedom dividend, ends 2020 bid

Seattle Times Wednesday, 12 February 2020 ()
Democrat Andrew Yang, an entrepreneur who created buzz for his presidential campaign by championing a universal basic income that would give every American adult $1,000 per month, suspended his 2020 bid on Tuesday. His national press secretary, Erick Sanchez, confirmed the decision. It came as he expected a poor performance in New Hampshire’s primary. The […]
