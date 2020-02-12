Global  

Scientists find fossils of car-sized prehistoric South American turtle that was built for battle

WorldNews Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Scientists find fossils of car-sized prehistoric South American turtle that was built for battleOne of the largest turtles that ever lived prowled the lakes and rivers of northern South America from about 13 million years ago to 7 million years ago — and this car-sized freshwater beast was built for battle. Scientists said on Wednesday they have unearthed new fossils of the turtle, called Stupendemys geographicus, in Colombia’s Tatacoa Desert and Venezuela’s Urumaco region that for the first time provide a comprehensive understanding of the big...
News video:

"Stupendous turtle" fossil discovered in Colombia 00:54

 Scientists in Colombia have discovered fossils of the Stupendemys geographicus, one of the largest turtles that ever lived. Gloria Tso reports.

Car-sized prehistoric South American turtle was built for battle

One of the largest turtles that ever lived prowled the lakes and rivers of northern South America from about 13 million years ago to 7 million years ago - and...
Reuters India

Fossils of 'car-sized' turtle found in South America

Scientists have unearthed fossils of a car-sized turtle that lived seven to 13 million years ago.
CBC.ca

