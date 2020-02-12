Scientists find fossils of car-sized prehistoric South American turtle that was built for battle

Thursday, 13 February 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

One of the largest turtles that ever lived prowled the lakes and rivers of northern One of the largest turtles that ever lived prowled the lakes and rivers of northern South America from about 13 million years ago to 7 million years ago — and this car-sized freshwater beast was built for battle. Scientists said on Wednesday they have unearthed new fossils of the turtle, called Stupendemys geographicus, in Colombia ’s Tatacoa Desert and Venezuela’s Urumaco region that for the first time provide a comprehensive understanding of the big... 👓 View full article



