Jones Jr., Adebayo, Hield winners at epic All-Star Saturday

Seattle Times Sunday, 16 February 2020 ()
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Gordon lost another epic dunk contest. And it was by a couple of inches — namely, the top of Tacko Fall’s head. Derrick Jones Jr. finally got his long-awaited dunk contest title as an exclamation point to an epic All-Star Saturday Night, both for him and the Miami Heat. Jones Jr. […]
Grading every player in the skills, 3-point and dunk contests

Derrick Jones Jr., Buddy Hield and Bam Adebayo emerged as winners on All-Star Saturday night.
ESPN

