Jones Jr., Adebayo, Hield winners at epic All-Star Saturday Sunday, 16 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Gordon lost another epic dunk contest. And it was by a couple of inches — namely, the top of Tacko Fall’s head. Derrick Jones Jr. finally got his long-awaited dunk contest title as an exclamation point to an epic All-Star Saturday Night, both for him and the Miami Heat. Jones Jr. […] 👓 View full article

