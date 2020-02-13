Global  

GM plans to pull out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand

Seattle Times Monday, 17 February 2020
DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it’s pulling out of Australia, New Zealand and Thailand as part of a strategy to exit markets that don’t produce adequate returns on investments. The company said in a statement Sunday that it will wind down sales, engineering and design operations for its historic Holden brand in Australia and […]
General Motors to wind down Australia, New Zealand operations, sell Thailand plant

General Motors Co is retreating from more markets outside of the United States and China, saying on Sunday that it will wind down sales, design and engineering...
Reuters

GM to scrap Holden brand in Australia and New Zealand

General Motors has decided to retire the Holden brand in both Australia and New Zealand.
SBS

