He's still standing: Elton John to finish Australian tour

The Age Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Elton John intends to play his remaining shows in New Zealand and Australia after illness caused him to lose his voice and cut short a performance on Sunday.
News video: Elton John's tour to continue despite walking pneumonia diagnosis

Elton John's tour to continue despite walking pneumonia diagnosis 00:41

 Elton John's world tour will continue as planned, despite the singer suffering from walking pneumonia.

Elton John Performs With Pneumonia On Tour [Video]Elton John Performs With Pneumonia On Tour

On Sunday, Elton John announced that he has walking pneumonia, while performing in Auckland, New Zealand. The 72-year-old British musician apologized to his fans on Twitter and Instagram, saying that..

Trending: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcome fourth child, Elton John cuts short gig due walking pneumonia and Queen reprise [Video]Trending: Robbie Williams and Ayda Field welcome fourth child, Elton John cuts short gig due walking pneumonia and Queen reprise

In case you missed it, here's what's trending right now....

Elton John vows to continue farewell tour after pneumonia forces him to abandon show

Despite a bout with pneumonia, Sir Elton John is still standing – and promoters have insisted that his tour will continue after he was forced to abandon a show...
He’s still standing: Elton John to finish New Zealand tour

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — Elton John intends to play his remaining shows in New Zealand this week, his tour promoters said Monday, a day after illness...
