Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Coronavirus quarantine on Diamond Princess cruise ship 'chaotic,' Japanese expert claims

Coronavirus quarantine on Diamond Princess cruise ship 'chaotic,' Japanese expert claims

euronews Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus quarantine on Diamond Princess cruise ship 'chaotic,' Japanese expert claims
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus update: Diamond Princess cruise ship evacuees and China report

Coronavirus update: Diamond Princess cruise ship evacuees and China report 03:04

 In our Health Alert tonight, over 300 Americans were evacuated from the quarantined Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan and flown back to the United States on U.S.-government chartered planes.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan's efforts to contain virus on ship 'completely inadequate' [Video]Japan's efforts to contain virus on ship 'completely inadequate'

A Japanese infectious disease specialist has castigated his government&apos;s handling of quarantine on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship, saying it was run by &quot;bureaucrats&quot; who..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:15Published

Japan's efforts to contain virus on ship 'completely inadequate' [Video]Japan's efforts to contain virus on ship 'completely inadequate'

A Japanese infectious disease specialist has castigated his government's handling of quarantine on a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship, saying it was run by "bureaucrats" who stoked the crisis by..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

65 More Coronavirus Cases On Diamond Princess Cruise Ship Stuck In Japan

The new cases include 45 Japanese and 11 Americans, as well as smaller numbers of people from Australia, Canada, England, the Philippines and Ukraine.
NPR

Americans who left cruise trade one quarantine for another

A group of Americans cut short a 14-day quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in the port of Yokohama, near Tokyo, to be whisked back to America
Newsday Also reported by •CBS NewsSeattle TimesSeattlePI.comNew Zealand HeraldSBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.