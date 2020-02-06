Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Front Page News > Sydney-to-Melbourne train derails north of Melbourne

Sydney-to-Melbourne train derails north of Melbourne

The Age Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
The train came off the rails about 7.50pm, with emergency services at the scene.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

High Speed Train Derails in Northern Italy Leaving Two Dead [Video]High Speed Train Derails in Northern Italy Leaving Two Dead

A high speed train derailed in Northern Italy killing who authorities are identifying as the two train conductors and injuring dozens more. Veuer’s Chandra Lanier has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:49Published

High-speed train derails in Italy killing 2 railway workers [Video]High-speed train derails in Italy killing 2 railway workers

High-speed train derails in Italy killing 2 railway workers

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:48Published


Tweets about this

LatestComments

Latest Commentary 2 Dead After Sydney to Melbourne Train Derails in Australia - https://t.co/clTdOvmgJA #LatestComments 33 seconds ago

FunNauman

Daily Moosa TV Two dead after Sydney to Melbourne train with 160 passengers on board DERAILS https://t.co/w5Ay76gvtS https://t.co/mBOaHdA3g2 41 seconds ago

LatestComments

Latest Commentary Two dead as Sydney to Melbourne passenger train derails - https://t.co/pqxegAl2Vt #LatestComments 46 seconds ago

AdamgasmAussie

AdamIsMyIdol RT @theage: BREAKING Sydney-Melbourne train has come off the tracks at Wallan more to come https://t.co/lcR9venP3L 1 minute ago

minipea

shelley valda taylor RT @3AW693: Awful. Emergency services are on the scene. https://t.co/zGz6DOFWfe 3 minutes ago

geekgirly

Sarah "2 Dead After Sydney to Melbourne Train Derails in Australia" by BY ISABELLA KWAI via NYT New York Times https://t.co/nKAZ39gGlN 3 minutes ago

SANDALIOCARMONA

SANDALIO CARMONA BBC News - Two dead as Sydney to Melbourne passenger train derails https://t.co/jTzafar4fN 5 minutes ago

BoscoJl65

Jose Lopes "2 Dead After Sydney to Melbourne Train Derails in Australia" by BY ISABELLA KWAI via NYT https://t.co/13hTnufTSO https://t.co/L5SEGZxepW 5 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.